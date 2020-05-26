Today’s Best Game Deals: Borderlands 3 $15, Mega Man Zero Legacy $22.50, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Borderlands 3 on PS4 and Xbox One for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at Best Buy with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly $40 or so these days, this offer is within a few bucks of the all-time low and great price to jump in with. Borderlands 3 once again puts players in control of “bazillions” of guns and gadgets to take down a new enemy, the fanatical calypso twins. If you’ve been waiting for a deep sale to scoop this one up, now’s a great time to do so. Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Fire Emblem Warriors, Trine Ultimate Collection, Contra Anniversary Collection, Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection, Thief, Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag, and much more.
Best digital game deals:
- New Xbox Digital Rockin’ Action Sale up to 75% off
- Xbox Digital game deals up to 75% off
- Nintendo SEGA/anime sale from $6
- PS4 Extended Play sale at up to 50% off
- PlayStation Plus 1-year now just $32 (Reg. $60)
Today’s best game deals:
- Fire Emblem Warriors $30 (Reg. $50+)
- Trine Ultimate Collection $17 (Reg. $30+)
- Lego Jurassic World $20 (Reg. $40)
- Contra Anniversary Collection $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- Metal Gear Solid V $6 (Reg. $20)
- Devil May Cry HD Collection $18 (Reg. $30)
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Far Cry New Dawn $16 (Reg. $40)
- Horizon Chase Turbo $6 (Reg. $20)
- God of War $10 (Reg. $20)
- Darksiders 2 Deathinitive $20 (Reg. $30)
- Overcooked! 2 $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- STAR WARS Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy $15 (Reg. $20)
- Thief $3 (Reg. $15+)
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag $9 (Reg. $30)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War $10 (Reg. $20)
- Battlefield 1 $12 (Reg. $20)
- Collection of Mana $25 (Reg. $40)
- Murdered: Soul Suspect $3 (Reg. $20)
- Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris $4 (Reg. $20)
- Just Cause 3 $5 (Reg. $20)
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm Deluxe $5 (Reg. $25)
- Life is Strange 2: Complete Season $16 (Reg. $40)
- Flashback Switch $1 (Reg. $20)
- Hitman 2 Gold PS4 and Xbox One $30 (Reg. $50+)
- Diablo III Eternal $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Nioh 2 Digital Deluxe Edition $53 (Reg. $80)
- Darksiders Genesis Switch $30 (Reg. $40)
- Mafia Definitive Edition pre-order $40
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One $40 (Reg. $50)
- Sonic Mania $10 (Reg. $20)
- Donut County $6.50 (Reg. $13)
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Paper Mario Origami King pre-order $60
- The Evil Within $8 (Reg. $20)
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Special $36 (Reg. $80)
- Undertale $10.50 (Reg. $15)
- Need for Speed Heat Deluxe $35 (Reg. $70)
- PAC-MAN 256 $2 (Reg. $5)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake $50 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Gold $25 (Reg. $100)
- Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Complete PS4 $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 pre-order $40
- Yakuza Like A Dragon pre-order $60
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $60
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath pre-order $60
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders now live
Bandai Namco unveils 40th Anniversary PAC-MAN mini arcade with gold accents
The Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle expansion lets your actions affect the environment
Sony unveils new Iron Man PS VR bundle + FREE playable demo hits today
SteelSeries’ Artctis 1 Wireless for Xbox works with Switch, PS4, and PC too
Minecraft celebrates 200M copies sold, still has 126M players per month, more
Nintendo adds Wild Guns to its Switch Online SNES library + Rygar and more
Konami’s delayed TurboGrafx-16 Mini will finally be released later this month
Nintendo unveils brand new Paper Mario game for Switch, launches in July
