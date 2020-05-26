Today’s Best Game Deals: Borderlands 3 $15, Mega Man Zero Legacy $22.50, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Borderlands 3 on PS4 and Xbox One for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at Best Buy with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly $40 or so these days, this offer is within a few bucks of the all-time low and great price to jump in with. Borderlands 3 once again puts players in control of “bazillions” of guns and gadgets to take down a new enemy, the fanatical calypso twins. If you’ve been waiting for a deep sale to scoop this one up, now’s a great time to do so. Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Fire Emblem Warriors, Trine Ultimate Collection, Contra Anniversary Collection, Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection, Thief, Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag, and much more.

Best digital game deals:

Today’s best game deals:

