Today’s Best Game Deals: Borderlands 3 $15, Mega Man Zero Legacy $22.50, more

- May. 26th 2020 9:28 am ET

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Borderlands 3 on PS4 and Xbox One for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at Best Buy with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly $40 or so these days, this offer is within a few bucks of the all-time low and great price to jump in with. Borderlands 3 once again puts players in control of “bazillions” of guns and gadgets to take down a new enemy, the fanatical calypso twins. If you’ve been waiting for a deep sale to scoop this one up, now’s a great time to do so. Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Fire Emblem Warriors, Trine Ultimate Collection, Contra Anniversary Collection, Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection, Thief, Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag, and much more. 

Best digital game deals:

Today’s best game deals:

Bandai Namco unveils 40th Anniversary PAC-MAN mini arcade with gold accents

The Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle expansion lets your actions affect the environment

Sony unveils new Iron Man PS VR bundle + FREE playable demo hits today

SteelSeries’ Artctis 1 Wireless for Xbox works with Switch, PS4, and PC too

Minecraft celebrates 200M copies sold, still has 126M players per month, more

Nintendo adds Wild Guns to its Switch Online SNES library + Rygar and more

Konami’s delayed TurboGrafx-16 Mini will finally be released later this month

Nintendo unveils brand new Paper Mario game for Switch, launches in July

