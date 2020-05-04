If you’re working from home and discovering or rediscovering a love for gaming, there are a lot of accessories that might make both of those more enjoyable. From the Drop ALT keyboard and ATH-G1WL gaming headset to the oversized Glorious Mousepad, head below to check out a video of some of our favorite accessories we’ve taken a look at recently.

Glorious PC Gaming XXL Extended Mousepad

First up is one of my most recent additions, which is the $37 Glorious PC Gaming XXL Extended Mousepad. This beast measures in at 18- by 36-inches but isn’t even the largest mousepad Glorious offers. Being an FPS gamer, I like having a large mousepad for big swipes. Since I also type a lot for work, I also enjoy being able to move around my keyboard for a better position for typing or gaming. Having a large mousepad like this just lets me reposition everything without overlapping my old mousepad.

It also helps to define my immediate workspace. Often things can get pretty cluttered on my desk, but having this mousepad has kind of built borders around the area I’d like to keep clean. The black cloth finish that I chose also shows crumbs pretty well, so it incentivizes me to clean it more frequently.

Drop ALT Keyboard

Another thing that I’ve loved adding to my WFH and gaming setup has been the Drop ALT keyboard. Obviously there are tons of gaming and productivity keyboards out there, but I’ve quickly become a big fan of the ALT. Its clean, high-quality, and compact design and hot-swappable switches make it enjoyable for gaming, typing, and tinkering.

WFH Casual Gaming Accessories: Video

Switch Switching

One of the fun parts about the Drop ALT is the ability to hot-swap the switches. You probably won’t want to do this every day, but since you don’t need to solder the switches in, you can have an entirely different feeling keyboard in 20-minutes. Currently, I have sets of Cherry MX Blue and Halo Clear switches that I’ve changed out a number of times. I also placed an order for Gateron Browns from Drop which should be shipping soon.

The only issue with the Drop ALT is that, because of their batch manufacturing process, you might have to wait a bit to receive it after placing an order. Currently, the next batch of ALT keyboards is expected to ship around July 10.

If you want to clean up your setup even more with a small keyboard, check out the wired/wireless Keychron K2 in this review from Jeff over on 9to5Mac.

Need Something Bigger?

If you need a full-size keyboard, Drop does have the SHIFT model which features a number pad in a compact design, but I still have to recommend the Razer Huntsman or Huntsman Elite. I love the feel of these switches. While the clicky opto-mechanical switches are quite loud, they feel great. It’s perfect for a WFH situation since the noise might make your co-workers a little irritated in an office setting.

Audio Technica ATX-G1WL

In my opinion, one of the best accessories you can pick up is a decent gaming headset for listening to music, gaming, and taking conference calls. Again, there are tons of great options out there. The one that I’ve found myself using the most recently, though, is the ATH-G1WL from Audio-Technica. It sounds great, and better yet, the microphone actually sounds decent as well for a wireless headset. Check out our video review to hear it in action. That makes it great for the conference and video calls as well as gaming with your friends.

While the 16-hours of battery life isn’t the greatest, it’s easy to keep plugged in after I’m done using it by placing it on an Anchor-Side that holds the charging cable handy right underneath it.

Wrapping up

While this is a short list, these are some of our favorite accessories that making working from home and being a casual gamer a little more enjoyable. Whether you’re crunching numbers or clicking heads,

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!