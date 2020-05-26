Mega Man Switch sale from $10: Orignal, X, and Zero/ZX collections + more

- May. 26th 2020 4:15 pm ET

Today, Nintendo has kicked-off a brand new Mega Man Switch sale on the eShop. Available from now through May 31, you’ll find just about every Mega Man game in the series on sale right now. While we have seen plenty of sales on the Mega Man and Mega Man X collections, we are also seeing a notable price drop on the Zero/ZX Legacy Collection today. Currently on sale for Xbox and still up at full price on Amazon, this one brings together the four Mega Man Zero titles as well as Mega Man ZX and ZX Advent into one handy package. Head over to this morning’s roundup for the rest of today’s best game deals and down below for all of the Mega Man Nintendo Switch price drops.

Mega Man Switch Sale:

Outside of today’s Nintendo Mega Man Switch Sale, we also have some great travel case deals live right now starting from $7.50 as well as PowerA’s Princess Zelda Wireless Switch controller and 8Bitdo’s Sn30 Pro+ Gamepad, both at 20% off.

Also, do yourself a favor and go check out the new Mario LEGO packs and all of the latest Switch Online SNES games.

More on Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection:

Mega Man Switch Sale: Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection brings together six classic titles in one game: Mega Man Zero 1, 2, 3, and 4, as well as Mega Man ZX and ZX Advent. In addition to the original games, Casual Scenario Mode and a Save-Assist feature are available for those who would like to enjoy the story at their own pace. Players can also try their hand at the new leaderboard-based Z Chaser Mode, an exclusive new mode created just for this set of games.

