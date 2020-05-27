Score Logitech’s Slim Folio 12.9-inch iPad Pro Keyboard Case for $98 (25% off)

Amazon is currently offering the Logitech Slim Folio Pro Keyboard Case for 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $97.99 shipped. Down from its $130 going rate, today’s offer saves you 25% and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. Bringing a full backlit keyboard to Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pro, Logitech’s Slim Combo relies on Bluetooth connectivity. It also sports a case for added protection, as well as an adjustable kickstand for propping up your iPad Pro at various angles. If you’re not planning on upgrading to the latest iPad Pro or don’t want to shell out more cash on the Magic Keyboard, this is a solid alternative. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 290 customers and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Save even more by opting for something like Logitech’s Multidevice Keyboard at $30 instead. Pairing this with your iPad Pro will still elevate your productivity, but ditches the all-in-one form-factor that you’d find in the featured deal. Another perk here though is you’ll be able to use the keyboard with other devices, as well.

Speaking of iPad, right now you can save up $250 on Apple’s 2018 Pro lineup. That’s alongside an offer we spotted this morning on the new 13-inch MacBook Pro at $100 off alongside even more discounts in our Apple guide.

Logitech Slim Folio Pro features:

Turn your iPad Pro into a laptop with one click! Enjoy laptop-like typing anywhere, day or night, with slim folio Pro for iPad Pro 12. 9-Inch (3rd Gen). three distinct use modes ensure you can always work at your highest level no matter where you are – a café table, desk, or even your lap. The light and durable all-in-one case also keeps your device protected from bumps, scratches, and spills. It even features a convenient spot to charge and stow your Apple Pencil (2nd Gen).

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

