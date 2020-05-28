Bring the CultureFly Link’s Awakening Collector Box home for $20 (50% off)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, GameStop is offering the CultureFly Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening Collector Box for $20 with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly $40, this is a straight 50% off and the lowest price we can find. This set includes seven exclusive items: a vinyl figure of Link himself, a beanie, coster set, pint glass, crew socks, a spiral-bound notebook, and a themed-pin. Perfect for the Zelda fan in your life, this bundle includes collectibles and wearables as well as a sweet collector’s box that will look great on the shelf in the game room. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Now, you could just grab the Link’s Awakening Series Link amiibo for $16 or $4 less than today’s lead deal. It will obviously come with some cool additional features after you link it with the game, but for $4 more, it might be worth grabbing the entire collector’s box above instead.

On top of this deal we spotted on HORI’s Switch Car Charger, we have plenty of accessories on sale right now starting from $7.50 for Nintendo’s latest consoles. Here’s the latest eShop sale for all of your digital game needs and be sure to give the amazing Hyrule Castle LEGO Ideas set a closer look right here.

More on the CultureFlyZelda: Link’s Awakening Collector Box:

Links Awakening Collector box built by Culture Fly comes with 7 exclusive items: Vinyl figure, Beanie, Coaster set, Pint Glass, Crew socks, Spiral Notebook and a Pin.

