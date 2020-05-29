Save 50% on Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/Max and SE cases from under $18

- May. 29th 2020 12:59 pm ET

Verizon is discounting a selection of Apple’s official iPhone cases headlined by the Leather 11 Pro style for $24.99 shipped in Black or Saddle Brown once added to your cart. Typically selling for $49, today’s offer is $14 under our previous mention for the Amazon low and the best we’ve tracked. Comprised of “specially tanned and finished European leather,” this case rocks a sleek design that’s paired with complementing machined aluminum buttons. The inside is also lined with a microfiber material for softly cradling your device. As someone who’s used leather cases on their iPhone for years, the entire package provides a premium look and feel that’s expected from Apple. That’s mirrored in our hands-on coverage. Head below for more deals from under $18.

Just like the featured deal, you’ll need to add the following cases to your cart in order to take advantage of the discounted price.

Other styles include:

Swing by our smartphone accessories roundup from earlier today for additional discounts, including more affordable iPhone cases from $4.

iPhone 11 Pro Leather Case features:

These Apple-designed cases fit snugly over the curves of your iPhone without adding bulk. They’re made from specially tanned and finished European leather, so the outside feels soft to the touch and develops a natural patina over time. The machined aluminum buttons match the finish of your leather case, while a microfiber lining inside helps protect your iPhone.

