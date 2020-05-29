Smartphone Accessories: Caseology iPhone 11 Pro Max Case $4 (60% off), more

- May. 29th 2020 10:25 am ET

0

Caseology’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its iPhone 11 Pro Max Vault Case for $4 Prime shipped in matte black when code ENJOY60OFF has been applied at checkout. The standard 11 Pro version is available for the same price as well with the aforementioned code. Typically fetching $10 in either case, today’s offer is good for a 60% discount, is $2 under the previous price cut, and a new all-time low. Touting “certified military grade protection,” Caseology’s Vault case is lined with an inner layer of TPU that helps provide shock absorption. A raised lip around the front keeps your device’s screen from being scratched when placed on a table, and a stylish matte black design completes the package. Over 240 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Vault is the durable armor your device needs. A tough yet lightweight layer of TPU armors your phone from everyday drops and tumbles. Vault’s deceptively slim profile packs military grade protection and high impact shock absorption, resulting in a case that can take what life throws at it.

Our slim understated design features sleek modern detailing that completes its rugged exterior, never looking out of place. Take Vault with you to the office or the outdoors–a versatile case that keeps up with you.

