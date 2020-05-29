For today and tomorrow only, GameStop is offering up to 75% off a wide selection of Overwatch collectibles and more. Everything ships free in orders over $35. One standout is the Monopoly Gamer: Overwatch Collector’s Edition Board Game for $7.50. Regularly $30 and currently fetching $16.50 at Amazon, today’s deal is a few bucks under our previous mention and the lowest price we can find. This is the same classic board game you know and love, but with an Overwatch twist. It includes six character tokens for D. Va, Lúcio, Mercy, Reaper, Tracer, and Winston, as well as a tweaked rule set with team leaders and a point system. Rated 4+ stars. And be sure to head below for more Overwatch collectibles and gaming gear.

Overwatch collectibles up to 75% off:

As we mentioned above, GameStop is offering some deep deals on quite a large selection of Overwatch collectibles and more right now. While you’ll want to get in there before items start to sell out, another great offer is on the Funko POP! Overwatch Genji figure for $1.25. Needless to say, at just over $1, this is easily one of the best prices we have tracked and well under the $11 price you’ll find on Amazon right now.

But be sure to browse through the rest of the GameStop gaming and Overwatch collectibles sale for even more. You might as well grab the Overwatch Yachemon Plush while it’s listed at $0.74 and then dig into to the rest of the Funko POP! figures and other collectibles right here.

Be sure to swing by our latest LEGO roundup for some brick-built Overwatch discounts as well.

More on the Monopoly Gamer: Overwatch Edition:

Overwatch collectibles: It’s the Monopoly game for players of the Overwatch video game. In the board game, each player drafts a team of 3 including a group leader, and then they battle for the high score to win! Players earn points by moving around the board capturing objectives and collecting loot boxes. The Monopoly Overwatch Collector’s Edition features a premium box and Game Guide for true fans of Overwatch.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!