VAVA’s cordless water flosser simplifies your nightly routine for $23

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the VAVA Cordless Rechargeable Water Flosser for $22.99 Prime shipped with the code MW2K2GVM at checkout. Normally $40, today’s deal is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. If you hate flossing, and let’s face it, who doesn’t, this is a great option. Just fill it with water or mouthwash and you’re ready to go. It uses a mixture of air and the liquid to blow debris out from between your teeth, and if you do opt to use mouthwash, you’ll get an even cleaner mouth when all is said and done. Rated 4/5 stars.

If you’re wanting to upgrade to a nicer toothbrush, Philips’ Sonicare Rechargeable model is a great option. It’s under $20 Prime shipped and will help keep your pearly whites nice and clean.

Finish off your nightly routine with Listerine’s Antiseptic Mouthwash. It’s under $4 Prime shipped at Amazon and will last you quite a while before it’s time to replace it.

VAVA Cordless Water Flosser features:

Solid customer service: Comes with a 12-month warranty. If you have any problem or questions about our water flosser, please feel free to contact our VAVA support. Our support team are always here to help you.

Thorough Cleansing for Oral Hygiene: A 360° rotating tip emits pulsed water to prevent oral problems, such as yellow teeth, bad breath, cavities, and gum bleeding.

3 Modes for Optimal Flossing: Select the ideal water intensity before starting to floss; includes Soft, Normal, and Pulse modes to suit users with different sensitivities and experience; memory function and two minutes auto-timer give you extra peace of mind.

