Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G gets best unlocked price yet at $200 off

- May. 30th 2020 10:12 am ET

Amazon is offering the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G 128GB Unlocked Smartphone for $1,199.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy and B&H. That’s $200 off and is the best offer we’ve tracked with no carrier or trade-in hoops to jump through. If you’ve been waiting to upgrade to the latest and greatest Samsung smartphone, now is a great time. You’ll garner the company’s latest camera technology, which delivers 100x Space Zoom for capturing “hi-res images from 300 feet away that look like they were taken from 3 feet away.” Unlike Google- and Apple-made smartphones, this device sports a microSD card slot, allowing you to expand storage whenever the need strikes. Rated 4.4/5 stars. For more details surrounding the S20 lineup, be sure to swing by our helpful buyer’s guide.

Without question, Samsung’s high-end smartphone is an investment. When forking over this kind of dough you may feel better adding a layer of protection by grabbing an OtterBox Commuter Series Case for $27. It’s backed by a lifetime warranty and sports a slim profile that manages to “absorb and deflect impacts.”

If last year’s smartphone will do the trick, you can nab these half-terabyte Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphone bundles at Amazon for up to $300 off. Going this route reduces spending by as much as 42% when compared with the featured deal.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G features:

  • Power of 5G: Get next-level power for everything you love to do with Samsung Galaxy 5G; Share more, game harder, experience more and never miss a beat
  • Single Take AI: Capture video and multiple types of images with one tap of the shutter button; Lenses, effects and filters capture the best of every moment, every time
  • Hi-Res Camera Zoom: Capture hi-res images from 300 feet away that look like they were taken from 3 feet away; The game-changing new 100x Space Zoom delivers unprecedented power and clarity

