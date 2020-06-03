Kangaroo’s Smart Water and Climate Sensor hits new low at $20 (Save 33%)

Kangaroo’s official Amazon storefront offers its Smart Water and Climate Sensor for $19.99 shipped. Typically fetching $30, today’s offer saves you 33%, marks the first price cut we’ve seen, and is a new all-time low. Bringing temperature and humidity sensors into your smart home, Kangaroo’s offering can also be placed under a sink or anywhere else potential water leaks can occur. It works entirely by itself over Wi-Fi, but can also integrate into the brand’s smart home security system for additional features. Over 135 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating and you can learn more in our launch coverage.

Those in the SmartThings ecosystem or with a Zigbee setup can save even more by going with Samsung’s Water Leak sensor for $18. Here you’ll ditch the built-in humidity and temperature monitoring, but will be able to keep tabs on potential leaks for less.

Then be sure to head on over to our smart home guide for even more discounts today. Whether its expanding your SmartThings system with 22% discounts, taking advantage of the lowest price this year on Philips Hue Go, or kickstarting your Assistant setup, there are plenty of deals to check out.

Kangaroo Water and Climate Sensor features:

Protect the health of your home and family with the Kangaroo Water + Flood + Temperature + Humidity Hygrometer Sensor, a simple solution for preventing the spread of mold, bacteria or viruses and catching potential flood threats (like freezing pipes or little leaks) before they become costly damages.

