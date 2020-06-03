Tiny Arcade machines now starting at $12 on Amazon: Dig Dug, Pac-Man, more

Amazon is now offering the Tiny Arcade Dig Dug mini arcade machine for $13.22 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This one has sold for between $15 and $20 over the last year at Amazon and is now at a new all-time low. While perfect for the game room shelf, this miniature arcade machine is actually playable too. It features a full-color 1.5-inch display housed in a 3.75-inch cabinet. You’re also getting “authentic game sounds,” a joystick, and a pair of face buttons. Rated 4+ stars at Amazon. Head below for more deals and details.

We are also seeing the Tiny Arcade Galaga machine down at $11.72 as well as the Pac-Man edition for $12.88. Both machines can go for as much as $20 and are now either matching or slightly below the usual deal prices. While not the most notable price drops we have tracked, these are still great prices if you’re looking to add them to your collection. They are not quite as amazing as the 17-inch official Pac-Man machine, they are among the most affordable miniature arcades we can find right now.

You have to check out the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles pinball machines, but this year is all about Pac-Man and his 40th birthday. In celebration, the new gold accent mini arcade was unveiled late last month, and we have already gone hands-on with some of the new gear including the Tamagotchi crossover and more.

More on the Tiny Arcade Dig Dug machine:

Have you got what it takes to help Dig Dug dig tunnels through the dirt and eliminate the Pookas and Fygars with Tiny Arcade Dig Dug? The further down you dig the more points you get when you kill the enemies. A game where you can make your enemies explode or throw rocks on them. It’s totally tubular. Complete gameplay includes full color, hi-res screen, authentic game sounds, joystick and two control buttons in a backlit arcade style cabinet

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

