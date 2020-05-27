Stern is unveiling some fantastic new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles pinball machines today. The global lifestyle brand is pulling out all the stops this time around with some seriously over-the-top design work and three models celebrating everyone’s favorite mutant reptiles from New York City. Head below for more details and a closer look.

New Ninja Turtles pinball machines:

The new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles pinball machines from Stern are based on the hit TV show from the 80’s. They feature a vibrant smattering of characters and iconography from the golden era of turtle ninjas. Just about all of your favorites are included here in some way or other, including Krang, Shredder, and others, as well as the original 1987 theme music, and “custom video scenes…created exclusively for this pinball experience.”

Pro, Premium, and Limited Edition:

As we mentioned above, the new Ninja Turtles pinball machines come in three models: Pro, Premium, and Limited Edition. All three models feature hand-drawn art directly from the original 1987 series as well as a high-speed magnetic spinning pizza disc “capable of holding and throwing three balls during pizza multiball mayhem.” Each of the three variants also features three flippers, three high-speed ramps, and a hidden ninja training ball lock area.

The Pro model is the most basic of the three and does not feature some of the details and features on the other two like the sculpted 4-ball Turtle van, the TMNT glider, or the light-up Krang. For those, you’ll have to upgrade to the Premium or LE model, which have a “custom-sculpted, player-controlled” TMNT Glider diverter assembly housed above both ramps, which offers players the ability “to control and transport the ball to the flipper of their choice.”

Of today’s Ninja Turtles pinball machines, the Limited Edition model is the top of the line with only 500 units set for production. It has several unique features including an exclusive mirrored backglass, custom cabinet artwork, an autographed bottom arch, an upgraded audio system, anti-reflection pinball glass, a built-in shaker motor, and a sequentially numbered plaque to denote your epic new Ninja Turtles machine.

9to5Toys’ Take:

The new Stern Ninja Turtles pinball machines are certainly eye-catching, but it’s going to cost you if you want one at home. If it wasn’t already obvious by the detail and full-size nature of these things, prices are firmly planted in the $6,000+ range with the limited edition model fetching just north of $9,000 USD. While these things might not be affordable for most people to enjoy at home, happening upon one in the wild will certainly be a sight to behold.

The rest of us will just have to stick with the $399 Arcade1UP Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade Machine instead. Learn more about those and other new Arcade1UP machines right here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!