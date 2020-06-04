JBL’s 400 Wireless Headphones have Alexa/Google Assistant for $60 (Reg. $100)

Jun. 4th 2020

Amazon is now offering the JBL LIVE 400BT On-Ear Wireless Headphones for $59.99 shipped. Matched B&H, Best Buy, and direct from JBL. Regularly $100, this set has sold for closer to $70 at Amazon over the last few months and is now matching the all-time low there. Along with 40mm drivers and a comfort-fit fabric headband, you can tap the ear-cup and start barking orders at Alexa or Google Voice Assistant to check the weather, change the song, or text your friend. There’s also some pretty impressive battery power onboard here with up to 24-hours of playback on a 2-hour charge plus an additional 2-hours with a quick 15-minute charge. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More details below.

A great alternative to today’s lead deal is the Audio-Technica ATH-M20x Professional Studio Monitor Headphones at $49. The ATH-series provide great sound and are among our favorites in the price range. Over 5,300 Amazon customers have left them with a 4+ star rating as well. Just don’t expect to get the Alexa and Google voice control support here. Still too much for your casual listening needs? Grab a $20 pair of AmazonBasics Over-Ear Studio Monitor Headphones and call it a day.

Panasonic unveiled some new truly wireless earbuds today, but we have plenty of notable discounts available right now on headphones. The urBeats3 Lightning Earbuds are down at $44 (26% off), Samsung’s true wireless Galaxy Buds are at the Amazon low, and we are still tracking some very notable offers on just about all the latest Beats headphones including Powerbeats Pro at $189.

40mm drivers and a sound signature that can be found in the most famous venues all around the world. Get help from your Voice Assistant: Play your favorite playlist, text your friend, check the weather and much more by simply tapping the ear cup to activate the Google voice assistant or Amazon Alexa. Use the all-new JBL App to easily set your preferred voice assistants

