Score Samsung’s true wireless Galaxy Buds at an Amazon low of $100 (Save $30)

Amazon currently offers the Samsung Galaxy Buds for $99.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy and B&H. Usually selling for $130, today’s offer beats the previous price cut by $8, is the best we’ve seen since January, and matches the Amazon all-time low. Samsung’s Bluetooth earbuds bring a truly wireless form factor to your Galaxy smartphone and other devices. You’ll get around 6-hours of audio playback on a single charge, with other standout features including AKG drivers, splash-resistance, and more. Plus, just this morning the Galaxy Buds gained some new functionality for Samsung handset users. Over 14,700 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating, and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Ditch the Samsung branding and score the Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo Earbuds for $32 at Amazon. This pair is a notable alternative that lets you enjoy water protection rated at IPX7, up to 20-hours of audio playback thanks to the charging case, and more. Plus, this option comes backed by a 4.3/5 star rating from over 11,000 customers.

Or you could take advantage of yesterday’s offer on the Sony Wireless ANC Headphones which is still live. Armed with 30-hour battery life, this pair of cans is currently marked down to $278, or 20% off the going rate.

Samsung Galaxy Buds features:

Upgrade your audio entertainment with these Samsung Galaxy Buds True Wireless Earbud Headphones. Optimized drivers offer enveloping bass and a wide range of sounds, while Bluetooth technology makes for convenient wireless connectivity.

