Score Samsung’s true wireless Galaxy Buds at an Amazon low of $100 (Save $30)

- Jun. 2nd 2020 8:26 am ET

0

Amazon currently offers the Samsung Galaxy Buds for $99.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy and B&HUsually selling for $130, today’s offer beats the previous price cut by $8, is the best we’ve seen since January, and matches the Amazon all-time low. Samsung’s Bluetooth earbuds bring a truly wireless form factor to your Galaxy smartphone and other devices. You’ll get around 6-hours of audio playback on a single charge, with other standout features including AKG drivers, splash-resistance, and more. Plus, just this morning the Galaxy Buds gained some new functionality for Samsung handset users. Over 14,700 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating, and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Ditch the Samsung branding and score the Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo Earbuds for $32 at Amazon. This pair is a notable alternative that lets you enjoy water protection rated at IPX7, up to 20-hours of audio playback thanks to the charging case, and more. Plus, this option comes backed by a 4.3/5 star rating from over 11,000 customers. 

Or you could take advantage of yesterday’s offer on the Sony Wireless ANC Headphones which is still live. Armed with 30-hour battery life, this pair of cans is currently marked down to $278, or 20% off the going rate.

Samsung Galaxy Buds features:

Upgrade your audio entertainment with these Samsung Galaxy Buds True Wireless Earbud Headphones. Optimized drivers offer enveloping bass and a wide range of sounds, while Bluetooth technology makes for convenient wireless connectivity.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of appliances and auto accessories for professional needs. Best Buy regularly offers discounts for its My Best Buy members, which is a free sign-up.
Headphones Samsung

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go