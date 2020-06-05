Allen Edmonds Father’s Day Sale takes up to $100 off dress shoes, sneakers, more

- Jun. 5th 2020 10:09 am ET

Feature
0

Allen Edmonds Father’s Day Sale takes up to $100 off select styles. Prices are as marked. You can score great deals on dress shoes, sneakers, apparel, accessories, and more. Plus, get a free shoe tree with every purchase. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $75. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Randolph Penny Loafer that’s currently marked down to $295 and originally was priced at $395. This style is perfect to just slip-on and will elevate any look. They’re available in three color options and would be a wonderful gift for Father’s Day. Rated 4.1/5 stars with over 280 reviews from Allen Edmond customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Allen Edmonds

Allen Edmonds

About the Author