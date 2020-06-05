Save $30 on the Arlo Q indoor security camera with FREE cloud storage

- Jun. 5th 2020 3:47 pm ET

Get this deal
$120 $90
0

Newegg is offering the Arlo Q 1080p Wi-Fi Security Camera for $89.99 shipped with the code 93XPK68 at checkout. With a list price of $140, it goes for around $118 at Amazon right now, today’s deal beats our last mention by $5. Offering a 1080p video feed, the Arlo Q camera is a great addition to any area of your home. It connects to the Internet via Wi-Fi, meaning you only have to plug in a power cable to use it. Plus, Arlo includes FREE 7-day cloud storage with your purchase, saving you from having to buy a separate subscription. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Looking for something a little more budget-focused? Pick up the Wyze Cam and save some cash. It’s under $25 Prime shipped and offers both 1080p recording and free cloud storage like today’s lead deal. However, it won’t tie into Arlo’s wide-reaching ecosystem if you already have other cameras that match.

Further expand your smart home by picking up the Key by Amazon in-garage delivery bundle. It includes a Chamberlain smart garage door opener and Ring Indoor Cam at new low of $75. Plus, you’ll score a bonus of $30 Amazon credit after your first Key by Amazon delivery.

Arlo Q Camera features:

See and hear in perfect detail with the Arlo Q HD security camera. Experience a new sense of security with 1080p HD video, night vision, and 2-way audio. Arlo Q alerts you whenever motion or sound is detected and notifies you with instant alerts so you never miss an important moment again.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$120 $90
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Smart Home Deals

Best Smart Home Deals

The best in smart home deals and sales.
Newegg

Newegg
Arlo

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide