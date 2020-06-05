Save $30 on the Arlo Q indoor security camera with FREE cloud storage

Newegg is offering the Arlo Q 1080p Wi-Fi Security Camera for $89.99 shipped with the code 93XPK68 at checkout. With a list price of $140, it goes for around $118 at Amazon right now, today’s deal beats our last mention by $5. Offering a 1080p video feed, the Arlo Q camera is a great addition to any area of your home. It connects to the Internet via Wi-Fi, meaning you only have to plug in a power cable to use it. Plus, Arlo includes FREE 7-day cloud storage with your purchase, saving you from having to buy a separate subscription. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Looking for something a little more budget-focused? Pick up the Wyze Cam and save some cash. It’s under $25 Prime shipped and offers both 1080p recording and free cloud storage like today’s lead deal. However, it won’t tie into Arlo’s wide-reaching ecosystem if you already have other cameras that match.

Further expand your smart home by picking up the Key by Amazon in-garage delivery bundle. It includes a Chamberlain smart garage door opener and Ring Indoor Cam at new low of $75. Plus, you’ll score a bonus of $30 Amazon credit after your first Key by Amazon delivery.

Arlo Q Camera features:

See and hear in perfect detail with the Arlo Q HD security camera. Experience a new sense of security with 1080p HD video, night vision, and 2-way audio. Arlo Q alerts you whenever motion or sound is detected and notifies you with instant alerts so you never miss an important moment again.

