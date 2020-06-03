Save $100 on the eufyCam E security camera system on sale for $130

Eufy is currently offering its eufyCam E 1-Camera Security System for $129.99 shipped. Usually selling for $230, today’s offer saves you $100, comes within $20 of the low, and is the third-best we’ve seen to date. Paired with the base station is a completely wireless camera which can surveil your property indoors and out with 1080p streams. It sports an IP65 waterproof rating, ensuring the camera can withstand the elements. A built-in battery yields roughly a full year of usage before needing to be recharged. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 665 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage.

Those looking to get into the smart security camera game for less should consider TP-Link’s Kasa Cam Outdoor as a more affordable alternative. It’ll run you $90 at Amazon right now, and packs similar smartphone connectivity. Compared to the featured deal, this is a standalone camera, so upgrading for additional coverage down the road won’t be as seamless as going with the eufyCam option.

Or if you’d rather score a porch pirate deterrent, Arlo’s Video Doorbell has returned to its all-time low at $120. That’s on top of all the other deals we’re currently tracking in our smart home guide.

eufyCam E 1-Camera Security System features:

The 100% Wire-Free and IP65 weatherproof-rated camera just needs one charge for 365 days running (Or 3 years in standby mode) , indoors and out. eufyCam E (Region a) does not have human detection and facial recognition features. 1080P resolution, combined with our exceptional night vision technology, ensures video is recorded with crystal-clear quality Both day and night.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!