Snag two of Amazon’s compact Echo Flex Alexa speakers for $35 and save 30%

Amazon is currently offering a 2-pack of its Echo Flex mini smart speakers for $34.98 shipped when adding two to your cart and applying code FLEX2PACK at checkout. Typically fetching $25 each, today’s offer saves you 30% and matches our previous mention for the all-time low of a single unit. Echo Flex delivers a familiar Alexa experience in a compact design that’s perfect for placing just about anywhere around your home thanks to a plug-in design with a built-in 2.4A USB port for charging devices. Echo Flex can also take advantage of Alexa’s Drop In feature for creating an intercom system throughout your home. Over 8,000 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. More details below.

When it comes to adding two Alexa-enabled speakers into your setup, today’s offer is the most affordable out there. Though if you only want pick up a single Echo Flex, throwing a LIFX Mini Light Bulb into the mix is a great way to kickstart your smart home in other ways. The two devices come bundled together for $30 at Amazon, meaning you’ll still make out for less than the lead deal.

While we’re talking smart home deals, this morning we spotted the Leviton Decora Smart Switch at $22, down from its $40 price tag. That’s on top of yesterday’s discounted Lutron Aurora HomeKit Dimmer, which has dropped in price for the very first time to $30.

Echo Flex Alexa speaker features:

Make any space a little smarter – This plug-in smart speaker lets you get help from Alexa in more places in your home. Alexa is always happy to help – Manage your day. Get instant information. Check weather and traffic on your way out.

