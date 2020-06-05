Snag two of Amazon’s compact Echo Flex Alexa speakers for $35 and save 30%

- Jun. 5th 2020 8:24 am ET

Amazon is currently offering a 2-pack of its Echo Flex mini smart speakers for $34.98 shipped when adding two to your cart and applying code FLEX2PACK at checkout. Typically fetching $25 each, today’s offer saves you 30% and matches our previous mention for the all-time low of a single unit. Echo Flex delivers a familiar Alexa experience in a compact design that’s perfect for placing just about anywhere around your home thanks to a plug-in design with a built-in 2.4A USB port for charging devices. Echo Flex can also take advantage of Alexa’s Drop In feature for creating an intercom system throughout your home. Over 8,000 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. More details below.

When it comes to adding two Alexa-enabled speakers into your setup, today’s offer is the most affordable out there. Though if you only want pick up a single Echo Flex, throwing a LIFX Mini Light Bulb into the mix is a great way to kickstart your smart home in other ways. The two devices come bundled together for $30 at Amazon, meaning you’ll still make out for less than the lead deal.

While we’re talking smart home deals, this morning we spotted the Leviton Decora Smart Switch at $22, down from its $40 price tag. That’s on top of yesterday’s discounted Lutron Aurora HomeKit Dimmer, which has dropped in price for the very first time to $30.

Echo Flex Alexa speaker features:

Make any space a little smarter – This plug-in smart speaker lets you get help from Alexa in more places in your home. Alexa is always happy to help – Manage your day. Get instant information. Check weather and traffic on your way out. 

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
