Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro returns to Amazon low from $2,099

Amazon offers Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro from $2,099, taking $300 off the regular going rate on both the 512GB and 1TB models. Free shipping is available for all. This deal is also at B&H. Today’s offer returns the 512GB configuration to Amazon’s all-time low and matches our previous mention. Notable features here include a 16-inch Retina display and Apple’s completely redesigned Butterfly Keyboard. It ships with a 9th-generation 6-Core Intel Core i7 Processor, at least 512GB of SSD storage, and more.

Be sure to make the most of today’s deal and pick up a USB-C hub, which will be great for connecting legacy devices. We recommend this model from Anker that delivers additional I/O for $24.

Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro features:

Ninth-generation 6-Core Intel Core i7 Processor

Stunning 16-inch Retina Display with True Tone technology

Touch Bar and Touch ID

Amd Radeon Pro 5300M Graphics with GDDR6 memory

Ultrafast SSD

Intel UHD Graphics 630

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!