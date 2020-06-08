Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro returns to Amazon low from $2,099

- Jun. 8th 2020 6:39 am ET

Amazon offers Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro from $2,099, taking $300 off the regular going rate on both the 512GB and 1TB models. Free shipping is available for all. This deal is also at B&H. Today’s offer returns the 512GB configuration to Amazon’s all-time low and matches our previous mention. Notable features here include a 16-inch Retina display and Apple’s completely redesigned Butterfly Keyboard. It ships with a 9th-generation 6-Core Intel Core i7 Processor, at least 512GB of SSD storage, and more.

Be sure to make the most of today’s deal and pick up a USB-C hub, which will be great for connecting legacy devices. We recommend this model from Anker that delivers additional I/O for $24.

Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro features:

  • Ninth-generation 6-Core Intel Core i7 Processor
  • Stunning 16-inch Retina Display with True Tone technology
  • Touch Bar and Touch ID
  • Amd Radeon Pro 5300M Graphics with GDDR6 memory
  • Ultrafast SSD
  • Intel UHD Graphics 630

