Bose Portable Home AirPlay 2 Speaker drops to $299 (Save $51), more from $149

Amazon is currently offering the Bose Portable Home Speaker for $299 shipped. Typically fetching $350, today’s offer is good for a $51 discount and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. This Wi-Fi speaker delivers a portable design that yields up to 12-hours of battery life per charge. Alongside built-in access to Alexa, you’ll be able to pair this with the rest of your whole-home audio setup thanks to AirPlay 2 support. The Bose Portable Home Speaker also packs an IPX4 waterproof rating as well as 360-degree sound playback. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 235 customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for additional Bose speaker deals from $149.

Also on sale today, Amazon has the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Portable Speaker for $239. Typically fetching $299, today’s offer saves you 20% and matches our previous mention from February for the Amazon low. SoundLink Revolve+ features a 360-degree speaker array alongside IPX4 water-resistance and up to 16-hour battery life. Over 2,500 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Lastly, you’ll find the Bose SoundLink Revolve on sale as well at Amazon, with the price dropping to $149. Down from its $199 going rate, today’s offer saves you 25% and is the lowest we’ve seen in 2020. This speaker packs 12-hour battery life alongside a similar IPX4 water-resistant design as the Revolve+, but with a lower-end audio array. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 5,300 shoppers.

Bose Portable Home Speaker features:

The Portable Home Speaker is a wireless home speaker, a portable Bluetooth speaker, and a voice-controlled speaker, all in one. Around the house, you can move it from room to room — and when you leave home, you can take it with you. Anywhere with Wi-Fi, you can control it with your voice and stream music directly from the cloud. Outside Wi-Fi range, you can control it like any other portable speaker.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!