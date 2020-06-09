Save 33% on this Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus extension bundle at $70, more

Best Buy is currently offering the Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus bundled with an extension for $69.99 shipped. Typically this bundle would run you $105, with today’s offer saving you 33% and marking the second-best price we’ve seen this year. Giving you a total of 7.7-meters of lightstrip to place, adding this to your smart home is a great option for introducing ambient tones to shelving, behind your TV, and more. It syncs with the rest of your Hue ecosystem, yielding voice control from Siri, Alexa, and Assistant, as well as dimming and multicolor capabilities. I have several of these throughout my setup and can highly-recommend. Over 4,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon offers the Eve HomeKit Lightstrip for $69.99. Down from $80, today’s offer is the second-best this year and the lowest we’ve seen in over 2-months. Centered around Wi-Fi connectivity, this lightstrip works with HomeKit out of the box and doesn’t require an additional hub like the Hue option above. It measures 6.6-feet in length and has full multicolor light reproduction. Rated 4.3/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

The smart home deals don’t stop there, as we’re still tracking Honeywell’s Smart Thermostat at $79 alongside plenty of other discounts in our guide. Some other highlights include LIFX’s HomeKit Light Bulb at $20 and Lenovo’s Smart Clock for $50.

Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus features:

Add a creative glow to any corner of your space with this 6.6-foot Philips Hue LED light strip. Its multicolored, dimmable lights suit any desired ambience, and it lets you sync its movement with music or movies via third-party apps. Bend, shape and cut this Philips Hue LED light strip for flexible customization.

