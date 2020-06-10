While yesterday’s Pixar promotion is still live through tonight, we now have some great Disney plush deals. The official shopDisney online storefront has now launched a notable buy one, get one for $1 sale on a wide range of plush characters. Ranging from $35 down to more casual plushies starting at $7, this is a great time to score some new friends for the kids or knock some birthday gifts off your list. Just about all of the most popular Disney franchises are represented here as well from Toy Story and Mickey Mouse to Winnie the Pooh, Frozen, Monsters Inc. and much more. Head below for all of the details.

BOGO $1 Disney plush deals:

While you will find some notable Pixar collectibles on sale in yesterday’s shopDisney event, most of those deals don’t stack with today’s BOGO promotion so be sure to browse through if you’re interested in some Toy Story collectibles. However, the 10.5-inch Mini Bean Bag Buzz Lightyear Plush figurine is both on sale and eligible for today’s promotion. While there are loads of options here, all of which resulting in a notable $1 price tag on your second plush, this Buzz Lightyear figure is already marked down from $12 to $8.39, effectively doubling down on the possible discount value.

But either way, any of the characters on this landing page (or those carrying the “BUY ONE PLUSH, GET ONE FOR $1” tag) are eligible for the promotion. Simply add any two of these Disney plush deals to your cart to redeem the special price. Shipping is free on orders over $75 at shopDisney when you use code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Speaking of Disney, you have to go check out the eye-catchingToy Story x Reebok Woody and Buzz Fury OG sneakers. But the new Marvel and Star Wars face masks, Columbia Disney Collection, and the LEGO Winnie the Pooh kit are also worth a closer look while you’re at it.

More on the Mini Bean Bag Buzz Lightyear Plush :

Disney plush deals: Buzz Lightyear reporting for duty and ready for action — or just to be loved and hugged. Toy Story fans will line up to infinity and beyond to get their hands on this soft, cuddly Space Ranger! Detailed plush sculpturing…Embroidered features…Part of our Mini Bean Bag Plush Collection.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!