Disney has now launched a notable Pixar collectibles sale via its official shopDisney online storefront. Filled with toys from Toy Story 4, figurines, apparel, beach towels, and more, you can now score up to 30% off a collection of Pixar gear directly from Disney. Customers receive free shipping on orders over $75 during this promotion when using code SHIPMAGIC at checkout. This is a great chance to score some new collectibles for your Disney setup or even cross some upcoming birthday gifts off your list. Either way, head below for more details and a closer at today’s deals.

Starting from just under $3, today’s Pixar collectibles sale features a little bit of something for any fan of the legendary animation studio. There are loads of toys and collectibles as well as apparel for the kids, action figures, art sets, pajamas, and much more on sale right now. We have listed some top picks down below and you can browse through the entire sale right here. This promotion is available for today and tomorrow only.

Top picks from the Pixar collectibles sale:

While we are talking Disney, check out its latest Marvel and Star Wars face masks right here. You’ll also want to give Columbia’s new Disney Collection, LEGO’s Winnie the Pooh kit, the Mickey Mouse-themed Echo Wall Clock, and the Baby Yoda BrickHeadz a look as well.

More on the Toy Story Alien Plush:

Pixar collectibles sale: Let our soft-stuffed Space Alien plush invade your heart. Inspired by Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 4, this tiny traveller from outer space has come to conquer the playroom! Detailed plush sculpting…Embroidered features…Soft velour fabric…Free standing with weighted base…Inspired by Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 4 (2019).

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!