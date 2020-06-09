Garmin Venu Smartwatch returns to Amazon low at $300 (25% off), more from $100

Amazon offers the Garmin Venu GPS Smartwatch at $299.99 shipped. Usually selling for $400, it had recently dropped to $350 and is now down the extra $50. Today’s offer also matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Centered around its AMOLED display, this wearable packs 5-day battery life, integrates with Spotify and other services so you can rock out while on a run, and more. It monitors the typical roster of fitness metrics, alongside respiration, sleep, and other stats. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 560 customers. Head below for more deals from $100.

Other Garmin wearable deals include:

Alongside all of today’s Garmin deals, we’re also seeing a $150 off promotion on Apple Watch Series 5 when you pick up a new iPhone 11 at Verizon with trade-in. That’s on top of Samsung Galaxy Smartwatches at new lows from $199 and the Moto 360 on sale for $269.

Garmin Venu features:

Beautiful. Detailed. Alive. The venu™ GPS smartwatch features a bright, beautiful display and a battery life of up to five days, so you can spend more time doing the activities you love. Get on-screen, Animated cardio, strength, yoga and Pilates workouts right on your wrist. With the broadest available range of all-day health monitoring features — including respiration tracking, body battery™ energy monitor, stress and more — venu can show you the full picture of your health in vivid detail.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!