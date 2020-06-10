Gift cards up to 20% off: Lowe’s, Nintendo, Xbox, adidas, Best Buy, more

PayPal is now offering $100 Lowe’s gift cards for $90 with free digital delivery. That’s up to 10% off your next purchase at Lowe’s either online or in-store. If you have any DIY projects on the horizon, you might as well have some discounted Lowe’s credit in your pocket. Lowe’s gift cards almost always sell out quite quickly, regardless of the value, so scoop a couple up before the deal sells out. Then head below for even more discounted credit and gift card offers including the Nintendo eShop, GameStop, adidas, Xbox, and more.

For today only, Best Buy is offering a free $5 credit with purchases of $50 Nintendo eShop or Xbox gift cards, both with free digital delivery. Considering there are hundreds of games on sale from both Microsoft and Nintendo right now as part of wide-ranging summer sales, this is a great way to score $5 in free Best Buy credit with the money you were going to spend in the game sales anyway.

And while we are talking gaming, both PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions are both at some of the best prices of the year right now. Head below for even more discounted gift card offers.

More Gift Card Deals:

More details on Lowe's gift cards:

Before you click to continue, you should know this isn’t just a gift card. It’s carte blanche for someone to pursue the dreams they have for their home. A wallet-sized dose of inspiration that grants them permission to improve and enhance. Just thought you should know. Now click away.

