This year’s massive summer PlayStation Days of Play sale launched this year with a PlayStation Plus deal in tow. That deal is still live at Amazon, but we are now seeing a much better offer elsewhere. Regularly $60, Amazon is now offering 1-year memberships for $41.99, but over CDKeys you can score one for $31.99 with free digital delivery. Not only is this one of the best prices of the year (within a couple bucks of the lowest we have ever tracked), but it’s also a great way to extend your subscription at a much deeper discount than the official price drop or just jump in for the first time. Head below for more details.

As a quick refresher, PlayStation Plus provides its members with loads of deep deals via PSN, online multiplayer access, and the free monthly game library, which includes Call of Duty WWII and Star Wars Battlefront, among other things.

Be sure to browse through the ongoing Days of Play sale for deep deals on headsets, some amazing PS4 games, and even PS Now which is still on sale for $42 at Amazon. The rest of our most notable console game deals can be found in our latest roundup.

In case you missed it earlier this week, Sony has now rescheduled the big-time PlayStation 5 games showcase for this week and you can get all the details on that right here. Speaking of which, here’s an an in-depth look at PS5 specs, the brand new DualSense controller, and our guide for the best ways to pre-order. Plus, be sure to give the gorgeous Last of Us II PS4 Pro bundle a closer look as well.

PlayStation Plus memberships:

12 Months – Play All Year Long

Enables online multiplayer on PS4, so you can play games online with friends

FREE PlayStation 4 games every month

Access to exclusive PlayStation Store sales and discounts

