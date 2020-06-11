Amazon Gillette sale from $4 Prime shipped: Razors, blades, more up to 60% off

Amazon is now offering up to 60% off select Gillette razors and blade replacements. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. One standout here is the Gillette Mach3 Turbo Men’s Razor which drops to $4.99 after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $9, and currently selling for $8 at Walmart, today’s deal is nearly 45% off the going rate and the best price we can find. This package comes with one handle and a blade with a “long-lasting” lubrication strip that “provides an incredible glide.” Gillette refers to these blades as being harder than steel and makes use of a microfin skin guard that stretches skin to prep for a smooth cut. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More deals and details below.

You’ll want to browse through the rest of the sale right here, as there are a few different razor options as well blade replacements. The deals start from $4 Prime shipped and be sure to clip the on-page coupons where available to receive the lowest possible prices.

We also still have up to $60 off electric Braun shavers with deals starting from $100 on a few different models.

But while we are talking personal care, we also just detailed the Zenni eye glasses which don’t require a new prescription and start at just $7. That’s on top of this twin pack of battery-operated Oral-B toothbrushes at $5 and the Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush for $20 at Amazon.

More on the Gillette Mach3 Turbo Men’s Razor:

Gillette razors for men with stronger-than-steel blades stay sharper longer (vs. Sensor3)

Engineered to last for 15 comfortable shaves

Gillette Mach3 Turbo men’s razor features sharper, Turbo cutting blades (first 2 blades vs. Sensor3)

Long-lasting lubrication strip provides an incredible glide

Microfin skin guard stretches the skin, and prepares hair to be cut

