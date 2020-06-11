Amazon Gillette sale from $4 Prime shipped: Razors, blades, more up to 60% off

- Jun. 11th 2020 1:48 pm ET

Get this deal
60% off From $4
0

Amazon is now offering up to 60% off select Gillette razors and blade replacements. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. One standout here is the Gillette Mach3 Turbo Men’s Razor which drops to $4.99 after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $9, and currently selling for $8 at Walmart, today’s deal is nearly 45% off the going rate and the best price we can find. This package comes with one handle and a blade with a “long-lasting” lubrication strip that “provides an incredible glide.” Gillette refers to these blades as being harder than steel and makes use of a microfin skin guard that stretches skin to prep for a smooth cut. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More deals and details below.

You’ll want to browse through the rest of the sale right here, as there are a few different razor options as well blade replacements. The deals start from $4 Prime shipped and be sure to clip the on-page coupons where available to receive the lowest possible prices.

We also still have up to $60 off electric Braun shavers with deals starting from $100 on a few different models.

But while we are talking personal care, we also just detailed the Zenni eye glasses which don’t require a new prescription and start at just $7. That’s on top of this twin pack of battery-operated Oral-B toothbrushes at $5 and the Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush for $20 at Amazon.

More on the Gillette Mach3 Turbo Men’s Razor:

  • Gillette razors for men with stronger-than-steel blades stay sharper longer (vs. Sensor3)
  • Engineered to last for 15 comfortable shaves
  • Gillette Mach3 Turbo men’s razor features sharper, Turbo cutting blades (first 2 blades vs. Sensor3)
  • Long-lasting lubrication strip provides an incredible glide
  • Microfin skin guard stretches the skin, and prepares hair to be cut

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
60% off From $4
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Gillette

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard