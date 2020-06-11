PGYTECH carries a large line of accessories to make camera gear easier to use. Beyond drone and action camera accessories, they’re now offering a stylish camera bag. The OneMo is a highly configurable 25L backpack that is expandable up to 35L with some great features that make it one of the most versatile bags I’ve tried. Check out the video below to see it in action.

OneMo Camera Bag: Design

Overall the OneMo camera bag has a sleek, modern design. There are straps, clips, and adjustments all over the outside of the bag to help configure it to whatever adventure you’re on. A ton of thought has been put into this bag to make it very tactical while keeping a modern design.

At the bottom of the back, there is a little magnetic compartment that I didn’t even know was there at first. When shipped, this holds a pair of straps for attaching a tripod on top, or drone, to the outside of the bag. While this isn’t quite as tactical as the ProTactic 450 AW from LowePro that I’ve been using, it also keeps the pack looking sleek while offering a lot of configuration.

There are two color patterns available. This model, the Twilight Black, is available for $199 while the Olivine Camo is more expensive at $219.

Side Access

To make accessing the main compartment quick when you need a camera, there are two zipped side access points on one side of the pack. This is great if you want to have quick access to two different systems, or you can fit the shoulder bag in the bottom compartment and have an easy way you grab your drone pack or a standalone bag for shorter trips.

OneMo Camera Bag: Video

Main Compartment

At its core as a camera backpack, the main compartment is completely configurable to whatever need to pack. Everything can be removed, or the foldable dividers can make a specific place for every piece of gear you’re taking. This is the first pack I’ve used with the foldable dividers and they add quite a bit more functionality into a pack.

Expandable Pocket

On the outward-facing part of the bag, there is a compartment that can be unzipped to expand for more gear – taking the capacity from 25L up to 35L. This can be great for extra clothing that you want to separate from your camera gear, or really anything else. There is an elastic strap in there to help secure its contents.

Shoulder Bag

Making the backpack even more useful, it also includes a shoulder bag that can fit in the lower part of the OneMo camera and accessed through the side zipper. This also has the adjustable inserts to fit gear but is the perfect size for a Mavic and accessories. There is a shoulder strap included so you can have a small pack or dedicated drone pack and easily take it with you while leaving the bigger pack behind. The top of the shoulder bag also expands to allow more room if you need to fit a little more in there.

Other unique features

One of my favorite features of this bag is the battery pockets. Not only are there three dedicated pouches, but they have a simple system to track whether the batteries are charged or depleted. The slider reveals either green or red colors to help keep track of how many charged batteries you have left.

Comfort and Protection

Along with all of the adjustments for how you want the backpack to hold gear, there are also plenty of adjustments for size and comfort. The straps are adjustable at the top and bottom, and feature a sternum strap that can also be adjusted lower or higher for different body types.

Some of the pockets also feature RFID protection to keep cards from being ready when traveling.

OneMo Camera Bag: Wrapping Up

If you haven’t been able to tell yet, there is a ton of possibilities here on how to use the bag. Straps and handles are all over to attach anything you need for an adventure. I don’t think I even touched on every item available to adjust in here. It’s evident that a lot of thought has been put into the design of the OneMo backpack, making it the most versatile camera bag I’ve used. I’ve been lightly using it for a month, so the jury is still out on longevity, but from what I’ve noticed it seems very well built.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!