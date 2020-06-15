NEOGEO Arcade Stick Pro console/controller drops to $99 shipped at Amazon

Amazon is now offering the NEOGEO Arcade Stick Pro for $99 shipped. Regularly $130, and currently fetching $120 at Walmart, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. This is an all-in-one gaming console and controller with 20 of SNK’s “best retro fighting games” including King of Fighters titles, Fatal Fury 3, Samurai Shodown, and many more. Featuring an SNK-style electrostatic joystick, it can also be used as a controller for your PC, NEOGEO mini console, and on Android devices. It has a 720p HDMI output for use on the big screen as well as a 3.5mm audio output. Rated 4+ stars. You’ll find more details below and in our launch coverage.

While this console/controller hybrid will connect to your TV over HDMI, it does not ship with the cable. Fortunately you can use a fraction of your savings on an AmazonBasics HDMI Cable starting from $6 Prime shipped or so.

However, you can also add a NEOGEO mini PAD controller to the mix for two-player action as well. They currently start at under $20 on Amazon and carry solid ratings.

In case you missed it, Twitch Prime is offering over 20 completely free SNK games all summer long. Be sure to check out the new Arcade1Up machines and the latest Love Hultén custom retro gaming coffee table as well.

More on the NEOGEO Arcade Stick Pro:

Comes preloaded with 20 of SNKs best retro fighting games for you to choose from. Use a HDMI cable to attach your arcade stick Pro to your TV to play in Console mode. Hook up NEOGEO mini game pads for some multiplayer action. The arcade stick Pro also has the ability to connect to your computer, a NEOGEO mini or an Android device to unlock even more ways to use this unique device. You also have the ability to rearrange the buttons.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!