Razer’s Tartarus v2 Gaming Keypad drops to $55 (Save 30%), more from $35

Amazon is currently offering the Razer Tartarus v2 Gaming Keypad for $54.99 shipped. Down from $80, today’s offer saves you over 30%, beats our previous mention by $3, and is the second-best we’ve seen this year. Sporting 32 programable keys, Razer’s Tartarus v2 amplifies your gaming session by providing easy access to customizable actions. There’s also an 8-way thumbpad which is said to allow console players to feel more at home compared to a typical gaming mouse. Over 2,100 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating. Head below for more Razer deals from $35.

Razer Tartarus v2 Gaming Keypad features:

Cast spells and activate skills at top speed with this Razer Tartarus gaming keypad. The membrane rubber dome and detachable palm rest provide comfort during long gaming sessions, and 32 programmable keys put you in command of the game. Use the eight-way direction thumb pad of this Razer Tartarus gaming keypad to expand on your commands.

