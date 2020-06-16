Philips Sonicare toothbrush + UV sanitizing dock 2-pack for $120 (Reg. $180+)

Today only, Woot is offering a 2-pack of Philips Sonicare FlexCare Whitening Edition Rechargeable Toothbrush bundles for $119.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $184, this set currently sells for $167 at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. A perfect chance to grab you and your special someone a new brush, or just for keeping one at the office, this set includes a pair of toothbrushes, brush heads, the UV sanitizing charging docks, and two travel cases. These brushes feature three cleaning modes, a 2-minute smart timer, and a quad pacer to ensure you hit each quadrant of your mouth. They last about 3-weeks before you’ll need to drop them on the charging dock. Rated 4+ stars from over 900 Amazon customers. More details below.

If it’s just a basic rechargeable electric toothbrush you’re after, we still have the Philips Sonicare Essence on sale for just $20 on Amazon. It doesn’t include the fancy UV sanitizer charging dock, but all of the most important features are present.

Otherwise, scoop up a pair of Oral-B battery toothbrushes for $5 and call it a day.

And while we are talking personal care deals, Braun electric shaver bundles are still up to $60 off and Amazon is offering up to 60% off Gillette razors and blade replacements.

More on the Philips Sonicare FlexCare Toothbrush Bundle:

Dynamic cleaning action with 62,000 movements per minute thoroughly cleans your teeth and massages your gums, while still being remarkably gentle, even on sensitive teeth. FlexCare is even gentle enough to be used by people with braces, dental restorations, and periodontal pockets. Two personalized cleaning routines: GoCare for a quick 1-minute clean between regular brushings.and MaxCare, which delivers a 3-minute, thorough, full-mouth clean.

