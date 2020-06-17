One of the biggest and most exciting announcements from last week’s exciting PlayStation 5 games showcase was Horizon Forbidden West. A sequel to 2017’s well-received Horizon Zero Dawn, HFW continues protagonist Aloy’s story into a new territory set in the post-apocalyptic USA. While the debut trailer was enough to get just about any open-world gamer stoked, a new video courtesy of developer Guerilla Games is giving us more details on one of next generation’s most-anticipated new titles. Head below for more.

Horizon Forbidden West:

Game director Mathijs de Jonge, appearing in today’s new “Horizon Forbidden West – Guerrilla Talks” video, gives us a better idea of when Horizon Forbidden West will release as well some additional details on the setting and how it runs on the new PlayStation 5 hardware.

Firstly, while no one really expected it to be a launch title after the debut trailer hit without a 2020 mention, we now know that is the case. According to de Jonge, Guerrilla Games and Sony are “aiming” for a release sometime in 2021.

Check out the new details directly from Guerrilla Games in the video below:

Game director Mathijs de Jonge shares new insight into Horizon Forbidden West, revealed during the June 2020 PlayStation 5 event.

The game will take place in a “mysterious” new frontier region of the US (roughly modern day Utah and the west cost), hence the slightly awkward naming structure of the game. Along with a series of new human tribes to deal with (they can apparently control the machines now too), de Jonge said there are “dozens” of new mechanical beasts to fell as well.

While the visuals on next generation hardware really aren’t all that much of a jump to the untrained eye, the technical power behind the scenes is certainly being billed as a major jump into the future. After PS5 system architect Mark Cerny boasted about the incredibly fast load times on PS5, it sounds like Horizon Forbidden West will indeed make good use of it. Courtesy of the PlayStation 5’s lightning fast SSD storage, Guerrilla Games is promising what sounds like almost zero load screens. The game director also makes it seem as though things like booting up the game, restarting areas/re-spawning, and naturally traveling around the map all happen at break neck speeds as well.

Be sure to check out all 20+ new game trailers Sony launched as part of the PS5 showcase right here. We also broke down all of the new peripherals coming for PS5 as well.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!