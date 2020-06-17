This lift-top cocktail table lets you work from the couch: $200 (Save $120)

- Jun. 17th 2020 3:08 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Steve Silver Company Crestline Lift-Top Cocktail Table for $199.99 shipped. That’s $120 off the going rate found at retailers like Home Depot and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This cocktail table features a classic look with a bunch of storage throughout. Not only is there an open shelf along the bottom, you can also lift it to find more underneath. Once lifted you’ll have a space to set your MacBook, iPad, or PC, allowing you to get some work done while sitting at the couch. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If the style above doesn’t float your boat, check out this AmazonBasics Lift-Top Storage Coffee Table for $153. There are four colorways available, allowing you to choose the best look for your space.

If you need a dedicated desk, we’ve got you covered with a fresh deal there too. It consists of Ameriwood’s Candon Desk and it’s currently $40 off, bringing it down to $101.

Steve Silver Lift-Top Cocktail Table features:

The classic look of the Crestline Collection disguises an abundance of storage space and usability options. The Crestline lift top cocktail table stands 19” high when closed, with a spacious 40” x 30” top and a bottom shelf for storage. The top lifts to provide extra storage space and an elevated work or dining surface while the casters make it easy to move. This versatile wood piece complements the Crestline end table and sofa table.

