The 400+ page hardcover Zelda Creating a Champion book now down at $17.50

Amazon is offering The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild — Creating a Champion hardcover book for $17.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon to redeem the special price. Regularly between $22 and $26, today’s deal is one of the best prices we have ever tracked on this one and is the lowest price we can find. It sells for over $26 at Target. This 424-page book features sketches, official illustrations from Takumi Wada, commentary about development, as well as an in-depth historic details of the Hyrule in Breath of the Wild. Rated 4+ stars from over 950 Amazon customers. More details below.

When it comes to the popular Zelda art and history books, today’s offer is about as affordable as it gets. The others, including The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia, are currently listed in the $20+ range. Your next best bet when it comes to the Zelda universe in book form are some of the fiction novels or this hardcover, full-color activity book known as Link’s Book of Adventure at $7.50. It is an interactive book with plenty of “epic games and boss puzzles” that will fit right in with your other collectibles.

For more gaming book deals, head over to our latest ComiXology roundup where you’ll find plenty of deals starting from just $1. Plus, you’ll find some great Nintendo Switch game deals in this morning’s roundup and be sure to check out the LEGO Ideas Hyrule Castle while you’re at it.

More on Zelda: Breath of the Wild — Creating a Champion:

This oversized hardcover is the ultimate companion to the award-winning video game The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and includes material from its DLC packs. Witness the making of a champion! This book features: * Nearly 50 pages of sketches and official illustrations from Takumi Wada * 296 Pages of design artwork and commentary about the making of the game from creators * 55 Page historical section that divulges an in-depth history of the Hyrule of Breath of the Wild.

