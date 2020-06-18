Grab the Nintendo Poké Ball Plus for $20 while you still can (Reg. up to $50)

GameStop is now offering the Nintendo Switch Poké Ball Plus for $19.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly as much as $50, it currently starts at $39 or so from Amazon third-party sellers and is now at the best price we can find. This is also matching our previous mention. This Pokémon GO and Let’s Go peripheral tends to sell out extremely quick at this price, so jump in while you can. The ball lights up, vibrates, and plays sounds based your actions in the aforementioned games. It supports multiplayer action with another friend who also has a Poké Ball Plus and you can even give it a little shake while you’re out and about to hear the Pokémon inside. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,200 Amazon customers. More details below.

Considering you’re saving as much as $30 today, you’ll be left with more than enough to score the official Poké Ball Plus Charge Stand. Currently $16 Prime shipped at Amazon, this highly-rated peripheral charges/displays your Poké Ball Plus and lets off a nice chime to let you know when it’s juiced up.

While we are talking Pokémon, the “first-ever” TCG board game was recently unveiled and just yesterday we got our first glimpse of the New Pokémon Snap game for Nintendo Switch. The ongoing Amazon PowerA accessory sale also has some great deals on Pokémon controllers and more.

More on the Nintendo Switch Poké Ball Plus :

Poké Ball Plus lights up, vibrates, and plays sounds based on what you do in Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu; or Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee; If a friend has a Poké Ball Plus of their own, they can help you catch and battle alongside you to make it a 2 player adventure; When you take your favorite Pokémon out with you in the Poké Ball Plus accessory, you can also gently shake it to hear the Pokémon inside; Connect Poké Ball Plus to the Pokémon GO; app and it will light up and vibrate when you’re near a Pokémon or Poké Stop

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!