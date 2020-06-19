Up to $1,299 off Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Pro, today only

- Jun. 19th 2020 6:54 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Best Buy is taking up to $1,299 off Apple’s previous-generation 15-inch MacBook Pro. This is a great way to score notable savings on upgraded models with additional SSD storage or enhanced graphics. This includes the 2.3GHz/32GB/1TB model at $2,699.99. It originally sold for an eye-popping $3,799 and we’ve previously seen it around $3,000. Apple’s 2019 MacBook Pro sports an Intel Core processors, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB internal SSD. Ships with four Thunderbolt 3 ports, Touch Bar, Touch ID and more. Shop the entire sale here for additional deals.

Put your savings to work and grab a USB-C hub to connect all of your legacy devices. This option from Anker delivers four extra ports and offers data-transfer speeds up to 5Gbps. Great for connecting hard drives, printers, and various other peripherals.

Apple 15-inch MacBook Pro features:

  • 15.4″ 2880 x 1800 Retina Display
  • AMD Radeon Pro 555X GPU (4GB GDDR5)
  • True Tone Technology
  • Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) | Bluetooth 5.0
  • Touch Bar | Touch ID Sensor
  • 4 x Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C) Ports
  • Force Touch Trackpad
  • macOS

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of appliances and auto accessories for professional needs. Best Buy regularly offers discounts for its My Best Buy members, which is a free sign-up.
Best Mac Deals

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp