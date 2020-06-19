Up to $1,299 off Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Pro, today only

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Best Buy is taking up to $1,299 off Apple’s previous-generation 15-inch MacBook Pro. This is a great way to score notable savings on upgraded models with additional SSD storage or enhanced graphics. This includes the 2.3GHz/32GB/1TB model at $2,699.99. It originally sold for an eye-popping $3,799 and we’ve previously seen it around $3,000. Apple’s 2019 MacBook Pro sports an Intel Core processors, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB internal SSD. Ships with four Thunderbolt 3 ports, Touch Bar, Touch ID and more. Shop the entire sale here for additional deals.

Put your savings to work and grab a USB-C hub to connect all of your legacy devices. This option from Anker delivers four extra ports and offers data-transfer speeds up to 5Gbps. Great for connecting hard drives, printers, and various other peripherals.

Apple 15-inch MacBook Pro features:

15.4″ 2880 x 1800 Retina Display

AMD Radeon Pro 555X GPU (4GB GDDR5)

True Tone Technology

Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) | Bluetooth 5.0

Touch Bar | Touch ID Sensor

4 x Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C) Ports

Force Touch Trackpad

macOS

