Score a new pair of ASICS 360 Knit Running Shoes at up with 85% off from $19

The official ASICS eBay storefront is currently offering its GEL-Quantum 360 Knit Running Shoes for $18.99 shipped. Both men’s and women’s styles are available. Typically fetching $80, like you’ll find at Amazon and direct from ASICS, today’s offer is good for a 76% discount and marks one of the lowest we’ve tracked to date. With built-in GEL technology, this pair of ASICS kicks has a flexible knit design that offers added comfort during runs. There are two stylish colorways available to fit with the rest of your workout gear, as well. Over 205 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more ASICS shoes from $19.

Other ASICS styles include:

For more ways to deck out your wardrobe in new workout gear or fitness apparel, be sure to swing by our fashion guide for even more discounts.

ASICS 360 Knit Running Shoes features:

Run hard, land soft. The new GEL-Quantum 360 Knit is constructed with 360 degrees of GEL technology cushioning, balancing high performance and maximum comfort. A new stretch knit upper surrounds the foot in a custom, sock-like fit elevating this GEL-Quantum shoe to another level – helping you power through running and cross-training workouts

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!