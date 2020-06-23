Backcountry’s Summer Solstice Sale takes up to 40% off The North Face, more

Backcountry’s Summer Solstice Sale offers up to 40% off top brands. Prices are as marked. Find great deals on The North Face, Patagonia, adidas, Hurley, Mountain Hardwear, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s The North Face Motion Shorts that are marked down to $41 and originally were priced at $55. These shorts are infused with stretch, which is great for summer activities. It also has large pockets as well as a zippered space to hold essentials. You can find them in an array of color options too. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Backcountry and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

