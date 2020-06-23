No doubt, wireless charging is a very convenient way of making sure devices are juiced up. There are some great budget options and some very attractive premium offerings. Still, the new Lounge Q from Moshi adds their proprietary Q-coil technology to add a quick charging, good-looking and functional wireless charger to a desk or table for $69.95. Check out the video below to see it in action.

Out of the box

Since it is just a wireless charger, there isn’t much in the box. There is some simple packaging that holds the charger and attached USB-C cable. Also included is a manual that gives simple instructions for the simple stand. To get started, just plug the cable into a compatible wall charger, which is not included, and position the center of your phone on the center of the pad. Moshi has some USB-C wall plugs, but if you want to save a bit of money, Anker has some more affordable options as well.

Overall Design

Moshi claims that design on the Lounge Q is inspired by Scandinavian furniture. With Soft grey fabric and light matte grey metal, it is a very attractive look. Having a phone at an angle when placed on my desk is much more convenient than when it is lying flat on a charging pad. The height of the charging pad is adjusted just by moving it up and down within the metal slide. This also makes it work easily with phones in portrait or landscape modes.

Another nice feature is how sturdy it feels. The base has some nice weight to it, and also has a rubberized bottom to keep it from sliding when placed on a smooth surface. To keep a device in place, there is also a rubberized lip around the metal base to give a soft surface for a phone to rest on and also keep it from slipping.

Lounge Q: Video

Charging

To get devices charged quickly, the Lounge Q uses Moshi’s proprietary Q-coil technology. While it’s not an official test, Moshi does quote a test from German Apple magazine Mac&I, which places the Moshi Q-coil technology as the fastest. To get my iPhone 8’s battery from zero to fully charged, it took about 3 hours.

Other Moshi Chargers

Beyond the new Lounge Q, Moshi also offers quite a few wireless charging options. Just the wireless pad from the Lounge Q, the Otto Q is a charging pad with the same classy design priced at $39.95. There are also the Porto Q 5K, which is a portable battery with wireless charging and then Symbus Q USB-C dock with wireless charging. So depending on your needs, there are some attractive options out there.

Budget Options

Of course, Moshi is a bit of a premium brand. Not that they are outrageously expensive, but there are quite a few more affordable options. Amazon’s choice for a wireless charger is the $10.15 Yootech charging pad. While not nearly as attractive as the Moshi products, with nearly 4.5 stars from over 35,000 reviews, it’s definitely worth look if you’re on a budget.

If you’re looking for another premium wireless charging pad, though, be sure to check out the Wireless Charging Pad from Grovemade. With much of it made in the US and featuring natural cork and a brushed metal base, it’s another beautiful functional piece that comes at a bit of a price – $100.

Great Gifts

What I’ve been thinking about with products from Moshi, like the IonGo 5K portable battery we checked out recently, is that they make great gifts. They are a nice upgraded option for something that people may not want to spend the money on themselves. But, if you’re struggling for a gift idea for someone who enjoys tech, these could be a great option.

With its stylish design and Q-coil technology, the new Moshi Lounge Q is an attractive wireless charging stand for home or workstation.

Wrapping up

Overall, the Lounge Q is an attractive wireless charger with the performance to match. Of course, the $69.95 price might put it out of some budgets for the convenience factor, but it is well worth it if you’re looking for a stylish charger or a great gift option as well.

