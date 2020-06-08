There’s no denying that when you’re out on-the-go and using your mobile device, having a portable battery to keep it charged can be essential. Some portable batteries require additional cables, but there are some great options that have cables attached so you don’t forget one. The Jackery Bolt that we’ve reviewed in the past is a great option at a good price point, but if you want something with USB-C, Lightning, and a little extra style, the $74.95 Moshi IonGo 5K Duo is well worth a look. Check out the video below to see it in action.

Design

With its sleek colorway and vegan leather-wrapped design, the IonGo 5K Duo is very stylish compared to competitors like the Jackery Bolt. Of course, this does come at a higher price. Measuring just 3.5- x 2- x 1.1-inches, the 5K Duo should be able to easily fit in pockets and bags.

There is a single button on the front of the IonGo 5K Duo. When pressed, the small LED light gives a status indicator for the battery level. Green means the battery is between 80-100%, orange is 20-80% and red is 0-20%.

To keep the cables easily accessible, they both clip into the side of the 5K Duo and are protected by the magnetic vegan leather cover to keep them in place. The USB-C cable measures just over 3.5-inches and the Lightning cable comes in at just over 4-inches. At these lengths, if you want to use the device while it is connected to the 5K Duo, the charger will have to be held with the device. But because of its small design and soft-touch, I didn’t have any issue with this.

While the 5K Duo has only one color option with the Fossil Grey vegan leather, the IonGo 5K that uses USB-A instead of USB-C has two different color options. All of the colorways have a very pleasing modern design, but the fossil grey on the 5K Duo is my favorite with its light grey cover and light-colored stitching.

IonGo 5K Duo: Video

Features

Having built-in cables makes a portable battery even more convenient. You never have to worry about packing the right cable or forgetting one. In this model, the 5K Duo, there are both Lightning and USB-C cables. The USB-C is used for both charging devices and re-charging the portable battery. If you don’t need USB-C and want to save a bit of money, the other version of the IonGo forgoes the USB-C for USB-A to recharge and comes in at $69.95.

Charge and recharge

With a 5,000mAh battery, the IonGo 5K Duo should give most mobile devices an extra full charge. The 5K Duo also charges devices pretty quickly with 15W through USB-C and 12W output with Lightning. Compared to a standard 5W charge, 12W will charge an iPhone at least twice as fast.

If you’re near a power outlet when you need to refuel, the IonGo 5K Duo can also pass-through charge. In this setup, both the portable battery and iPhone are recharged at the same time to make sure both are topped up.

Wrapping up

Overall, if you’re looking for USB-C, Lightning, and modern, stylish design, then the IonGo 5K Duo is a great option. It’s capable of quickly charging modern devices and is more pleasing than other black box chargers. But, if you’re looking for the best budget pick, the Jackery Bolt offers built-in Lightning and USB-micro connectors for $33, or Anker has some affordable options like the slim $40 PowerCore III with Lightning, 10,000mAh PowerCore+ Metro, or PowerCore+ 10,000 with a built-in USB-C cable. But if you want a small, stylish, and versatile portable battery, the Moshi IonGo 5K Duo is a great option. It would also make a great gift as a premium portable battery that people might not buy for themselves.

