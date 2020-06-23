Nest Secure protects your home from intruders at $249 (Reg. $399)

B&H currently offers the Nest Secure Alarm System Starter Pack for $249 shipped. Also available at Google as well as Best Buy for $1 more. Normally $399, today’s deal matches our last mention and is the best available. Nest Secure ties into your Nest ecosystem quite nicely. Arming or disarming the alarm will also turn on or off your Nest Cams inside, giving you some privacy. Included with this starter kit is the security base with keypad, two Nest Tags, two Nest Detect sensors, and an 85dB alarm (built into the base.) This will get you started with monitoring doors and arming/disarming your system with ease. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Prefer Ring? Well, the all-new Ring Alarm System 5-Piece Kit is available for $199. Shipping with the base station, keypad, contact sensor, motion detector, and range extender, it offers a similar out-of-the-box functionality to Nest Secure. However, this system ties into the greater Ring ecosystem, which does have more outdoor security cameras and lighting options than Nest can offer.

For budget-focused smart home monitoring, Wyze Outdoor Cam is a great choice. Having just been announced this morning, you’ll score up to 6-months of battery life here and recording both in the cloud and locally. It’s just $50, giving you an easy way to keep an eye on your home rain or shine.

Nest Secure Alarm System Starter Pack features:

The Nest Secure alarm system is easy to live with every day. Just tap Nest Tag on Nest Guard to arm and disarm the alarm – no passcode needed. Nest Detect sensors look out for doors, windows and rooms. And with the Nest app, you’ll always know what’s happening at home.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!