Seiko’s sleek Office Wall Clock is nearly 35% off at Amazon: $19 (Reg. $29)

Amazon is now offering the Seiko Office Wall Clock for $19 after you clip the $10 on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly around $29 at Amazon, today’s deal is matching our previous mention and about 35% off the going rate. While it might not be as smart as the Echo Mickey clock or the Amazon x Citizen Alexa model, it’s also more affordable and arguably even sleeker looking. Features include a round silver case with a white face and black Arabic numerals. Powered by a single included AA battery, it also has curved crystal glass protecting the face. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

More on the Seiko Office Wall Clock:

Round silver case, white face with black numerals

Curved glass crystal

Arabic numerals and a separate minute track

Powered by 1 AA battery (included)

Overall dimensions: 11.75 X X 1.5

