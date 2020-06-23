Seiko’s sleek Office Wall Clock is nearly 35% off at Amazon: $19 (Reg. $29)

- Jun. 23rd 2020 4:23 pm ET

Get this deal
Reg. $29 $19
0

Amazon is now offering the Seiko Office Wall Clock for $19 after you clip the $10 on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly around $29 at Amazon, today’s deal is matching our previous mention and about 35% off the going rate. While it might not be as smart as the Echo Mickey clock or the Amazon x Citizen Alexa model, it’s also more affordable and arguably even sleeker looking. Features include a round silver case with a white face and black Arabic numerals. Powered by a single included AA battery, it also has curved crystal glass protecting the face. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

The 10-inch Bernhard wall clocks are a great alternative to today’s lead deal that start at $11 Prime shipped. While you won’t get the exact same look here, there are a few options to choose from that carry stellar ratings from over 4,300 Amazon customers.

If you’re looking for something more high-tech, deals on Echo Show 5, Echo Spot, and Lenovo’s 10-inch Smart Display at a 2020 low are certainly worth a closer look.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Mickey Mouse-themed Echo Wall Clock, our hands-on review of the original, and the Citizen Alexa model

More on the Seiko Office Wall Clock:

  • Round silver case, white face with black numerals
  • Curved glass crystal
  • Arabic numerals and a separate minute track
  • Powered by 1 AA battery (included)
  • Overall dimensions: 11.75 X X 1.5

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $29 $19
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Seiko

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard