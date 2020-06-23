Echo Spot drops to $50 from the usual $90 price tag

- Jun. 23rd 2020 2:50 pm ET

$50
Woot offers the Echo Spot Smart Alarm Clock for $49.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, it originally sold for $130 but it typically goes for $90 at Amazon. Today’s deal is a match of the best price we’ve tracked all-time and our previous mention. This is a solid option if you want to bring Amazon’s smart home system to various places in your house. Particularly, as a clock on your nightstand. It’s received solid reviews at Amazon and we agreed in our hands-on.

Consider going with the third-generation Echo Dot as a means for saving further. You’re going to miss out on the built-in display going this route, but there’s still a lot to like here. Echo Dot delivers access to Amazon’s voice assistant, plays music, and controls various devices around your home. Rated 4.7/5 stars by over 368,000 Amazon reviewers.

In case you missed it last night, Lenovo has its 10-inch Smart Display at $100. That’s a 33% discount from the regular going rate and one of the best prices we’ve tracked to date. We have all the details right here.

Echo Spot features:

  • Echo Spot is designed to fit anywhere in your home. Use 2nd generation far-field voice recognition to watch video flash briefings, see music lyrics, weather forecasts, to-do and shopping lists, browse and listen to Audible audiobooks, and more. All hands-free—just ask.
  • Echo Spot connects to Alexa, a cloud-based voice service to play music, read the news, answer questions, set music alarms, control smart home, and more
  • Just ask to play a song, artist, or genre, and see lyrics with Amazon Music. Also, stream music and books from Pandora, Spotify, TuneIn, iHeartRadio, and Audible.

