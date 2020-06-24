Samsung’s 8K QLED Smart TV spans 75-inches and is $1,250+ off (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Samsung 75-inch QLED 8K Q900 Smart TV (QN75Q900RBFXZA) for $3,741.98 shipped. That’s $1,250+ off the going rate found at retailers like B&H and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This TV sports a forward-thinking 8K resolution, putting you on the cutting edge and setting your home theater up for years to come. Buyers will appreciate upscaling technology that up-converts all of your existing content to “stunning 8K.” Compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant ensures you’re able to toggle inputs, adjust volume, and power your display on or off when using a compatible device. Features are rounded out with “concentrated zones of precision-controlled LEDs” to deliver “pure whites and ultra-deep blacks.” Four HDMI ports can be found along the back alongside three USB inputs, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Looking for a simplistic and affordable way to wall-mount your new television? I highly-recommend Amazon’s in-house No-Stud Heavy-Duty offering at $28. I’m using this with my 65-inch TV and couldn’t be happier with how simple installation was and the fact that I didn’t need to hunt for a stud.

Upgrade to Samsung’s No Gap Wall Mount for $124. This option is tailor-made for your high-end television, allowing you to get it as close to the wall as possible while still ensuring it is held sturdily in place.

Samsung 75-inch QLED 8K Smart TV features:

REAL 8K RESOLUTION: Samsung Real 8K Resolution offers 16x the resolution of Full HD for exceptional depth of detail to draw you in to the picture, better than the best 4K TV experience of OLED

QUANTUM PROCESSOR 8K: Samsung’s most powerful TV processor ever enables today’s content to be remastered into stunning 8K detail with optimized sound, picture and custom content recommendations

8K AI UPSCALING: Intelligently upconverts today’s content into stunning 8K for improved details, reduced noise and sharpened definition

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!