Boat shoes, sneakers, slip-ons, and more from $23.50 at Amazon (Up to 30% off)

- Jun. 25th 2020 8:47 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering up to 30% off sneakers from Concept 3 by Skechers. As always, everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. While reviews are somewhat thin on certain items in the sale, Sketchers is a well known brand. You’re also looking at footwear options here for between $23.50 and $36 or so. It might not be the fanciest brand name gear out there, but for some casual house shoes or something to do the yard work in, there are some solid options here. Boat shoes, slip-ons, workout shoes, runners, and even some options for the kids are all present. Head below the fold for our top picks from the sale.

Amazon C3 Skechers Sale:

While you’ll find even more footwear deals in this morning’s Gold Box Under Armour sale, there are some seriously notable shoe deals popping right now. Along with up to 65% off at TOMS, we are currently tracking deep deals on adidas, Nike, New Balance, UGG, and much more.

More on the Men’s Igler Canvas Slip-on Boat Shoe:

  • Shaft measures approximately low-top from arch
  • Soft woven canvas fabric with texture finish, canvas fabric overlays at sides and heel
  • Boat shoe design with laced side accents, metal eyelets, stitched seam moc toe front for classic look
  • Two eye lace up front with metal eyelets for adjustable comfort, padded collar and tongue
  • Memory Foam cushioned comfort insole with arch support

