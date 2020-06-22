Fisher-Price play sets on sale from $10: Thomas and Friends, Toy Story, more

Amazon is offering the Fisher-Price Thomas & Friends Super Cruiser for $17.14 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Originally $40, it has sold for closer to $25 for most of 2020, is now at the lowest price we can find, and a new Amazon all-time low. While now matched at Target, it is currently sold out there and selling for $40 at Best Buy. Including three train engines (Thomas, Nia, and Percy), this 2-in-1 play set transforms from a large storage cruiser to a track set. Along with the working winch, this set is also compatible with other Thomas & Friends train sets with enough storage for up to 40 engines. Rated 4+ stars from over 850 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

If the Super Cruiser set isn’t working for your needs, there are some more affordable options out there. The Fisher-Price Thomas & Friends TrackMaster Nia sells for under $10 or you can score the Thomas & Friends Fisher-Price Wood Victor for $7.50. Both options carry solid reviews much like the rest of today’s Fisher-Price deals below:

We also still have a host of the popular Green Toys on sale starting from $6 right here. You’ll also want to give this kids’ electric scooter a look while it’s still on sale and browse through our toys/hobbies deal hub for more.

More on the Fisher-Price Thomas & Friends Super Cruiser:

2 in 1 play with large storage cruiser that transforms into a track set

Stefano can be removed from the base and rolled along

Comes with 3 train engines: Thomas (TrackMaster die cast push along), Nia (Thomas & Friends MINIS), and Percy (Thomas & Friends MINIS).

Connect to other Thomas & Friends train sets and expansion packs to build a bigger motorized railway (sold separately and subject to availability).

Storage space for over 40 engines

