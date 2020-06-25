Lenovo’s 15-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook converts into a tablet at $349 (Save $150)

Best Buy is currently offering the Lenovo C340 15-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook for $349 shipped. Typically fetching $499, today’s offer marks one of the very first price cuts we’ve seen, amounts to $150 in savings, and drops the price to a new all-time low. Flexing its convertible 2-in-1 design, Lenovo’s Chromebook packs a 360-degree folding hinge that allows it to transform into a tablet. There’s also 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage with support for microSD card expansion alongside dual USB-C ports. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review of the 11-inch model. Head below the fold for additional details.

Use some of the savings left over to grab this highly-rated AmazonBasics 15.6-inch laptop sleeve for $12. If you’ll be taking advantage of the Chromebook’s portability anytime in the future, this is a no-brainer purchase for keeping it protected while on-the-go. Plus, there are quite a few different colorways to choose from.

The Chromebook deals are quite plentiful today, with a few alternatives to consider. Google’s Pixelbook Go 4K has dropped to a new all-time low at $275 off, alongside Samsung’s high-end Galaxy Chromebook at $899. Or for something more affordable, HP’s 11.6-inch Chromebook is down to $169.

Lenovo 15-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook features:

Lenovo C340-15 Convertible 2-in-1 Chromebook: Enjoy a smooth computing performance with this Lenovo Chromebook. The 15.6-inch Full HD multi-touch display offers an intuitive user experience, while the 64GB eMMC storage offers fast start-ups and load times. This Lenovo Chromebook features an Intel Core i3 processor and 4GB of RAM for speedy responses and Bluetooth technology to sync with compatible wireless devices.

