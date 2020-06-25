PowerA’s Switch Joy-Con Charging Dock is just $6 today (Pre-owned, Orig. $25)

- Jun. 25th 2020 3:53 pm ET

Get this deal
Orig. $25 $6
0

GameStop is now offering the PowerA Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Dock for just $5.99 in pre-owned condition. Shipping is free in orders over $35. Regularly $25 new and closer to $20 pre-owned at GameStop, today’s offer is the lowest price we can find by a long shot and one of the best we have ever tracked. Using easy-slide connections, this dock can charge up to four Joy-Con at once and is powered via USB. The weighted base keeps everything stable while a set of LEDs indicate the charging status for all four ports. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds and you’ll find more details on GameStop’s pre-owned policy below.

GameStop’s pre-owned gear, including today’s Joy-Con charging dock, is “guaranteed to work” and ships with a 7-day money back promise. The pre-owned details also state that “purchases can be returned within 30-days for free in-store or online.”

Just for comparison sake, very similar Joy-Con charging docks from both HORI and PowerA start at $25 on Amazon. But at just $6, you’ll be hard-pressed to find another controller charger for less no matter how many Joy-Con it can carry, brand name or otherwise.

We also have a host of Nintendo Switch accessories on sale right now starting from just $13 along with this adorable Animal Crossing sticker book. Be sure to check out the new MOBA-style Pokémon Unite team battle game and then head over to this morning’s roundup for all of today’s best Nintendo Switch game deals.

More on the PowerA Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Dock:

The Joy-Con Charging Dock is the easiest solution for charging your Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Controllers. Charge 4 Joy-Con Controllers at a time for multiple players, or keep an extra pair charged for single players to switch out. Simply slide the Joy-Con Controllers down and wait until each charge LED turns green!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
Orig. $25 $6
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Best GameStop Deals

Best GameStop Deals

GameStop features deals across all platforms and gaming systems: PlayStation 4, Xbox One S, Nintendo Switch, 3DS, Wii U and much more
PowerA

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard