GameStop is now offering the PowerA Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Dock for just $5.99 in pre-owned condition. Shipping is free in orders over $35. Regularly $25 new and closer to $20 pre-owned at GameStop, today’s offer is the lowest price we can find by a long shot and one of the best we have ever tracked. Using easy-slide connections, this dock can charge up to four Joy-Con at once and is powered via USB. The weighted base keeps everything stable while a set of LEDs indicate the charging status for all four ports. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds and you’ll find more details on GameStop’s pre-owned policy below.

GameStop’s pre-owned gear, including today’s Joy-Con charging dock, is “guaranteed to work” and ships with a 7-day money back promise. The pre-owned details also state that “purchases can be returned within 30-days for free in-store or online.”

Just for comparison sake, very similar Joy-Con charging docks from both HORI and PowerA start at $25 on Amazon. But at just $6, you’ll be hard-pressed to find another controller charger for less no matter how many Joy-Con it can carry, brand name or otherwise.

We also have a host of Nintendo Switch accessories on sale right now starting from just $13 along with this adorable Animal Crossing sticker book. Be sure to check out the new MOBA-style Pokémon Unite team battle game and then head over to this morning’s roundup for all of today’s best Nintendo Switch game deals.

More on the PowerA Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Dock :

The Joy-Con Charging Dock is the easiest solution for charging your Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Controllers. Charge 4 Joy-Con Controllers at a time for multiple players, or keep an extra pair charged for single players to switch out. Simply slide the Joy-Con Controllers down and wait until each charge LED turns green!

