Amazon is offering the Animal Crossing Sticker Book for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at Target where RedCard holders can drop the total down to $7.59. Regularly as much as $13 at Barnes & Noble where it is currently on sale for $12. It has also been in the $9 to $12 range on Amazon over the last 3-months or so when in stock. This is a 64-page activity book that includes 800 Animal Crossing stickers. Featuring full-color pages, this one will be as fun for the kids as it is ideal for your Animal Crossing collection. Rated 4+ stars from over 900 Amazon customers. More details below.

While this book isn’t specifically for New Horizons (catch our full review of the latest game right here), there are hundreds of familiar characters in sticker form anyway.

But if the sticker book doesn’t interest you, it might be worth giving the Controller Gear Official Nintendo Animal Crossing tech decals a closer look. Coming in at slightly less than today’s sticker book, it includes a series of decals you can use on your MacBook, controllers, or really anywhere you want to show off your Animal Crossing fandom.

In case you missed them, here are Hori’s Animal Crossing New Horizons Switch cases, PowerA’s themed controllers, and a closer look at the Animal Crossing Special Edition Switch.

Head over to today’s game deals roundup for all of the most notable price drops on Switch games and much more.

More on the Official Animal Crossing Sticker Book:

Make your mark as mayor, design your home, and style your characters in this Nintendo Animal Crossing full-color activity book–plus stickers! Something is always happening in the world of Animal Crossing! Build the perfect place to live, design your home, travel to see your friends, and get busy in your very own town in this full-color activity book. With tons of awesome activities and over 800 stickers, fans will love their new life!

